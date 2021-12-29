Bates blitz sends Sparks to top of Super Smash table

A Suzie Bates' masterclass has helped the Otago Sparks earn a bounce-back Super Smash victory over the Auckland Hearts in Queenstown on Wednesday.

Bates rolled back the years, striking the ball to all parts of John Davies Oval on her way to a season-high score of 89 not out.

The Sparks skipper plundered 10 fours, including a remarkable switch-hit, to lead her side to a formidable total of 153-2 from 20 overs.

In reply, Molly Loe struck twice in the opening three overs to reduce the Hearts to 12-2.

The Hearts struggled to find their way back into the game, and Sparks spinner Eden Carson soon put the result beyond doubt, running through Auckland's middle order to finish her spell with brilliant figures of 4-12.

The Hearts limped their way to 108-9 from their 20 overs, falling 45 runs short.

The Sparks move back to the top of the Super Smash table with six wins from seven games. The Hearts remain in third, a long way behind the second-placed Wellington Blaze.