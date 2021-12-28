US, 5 European countries break daily Covid case records

The US and five European countries have reported record daily Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant sweeps across the northern hemisphere.

In the last week case numbers have surged, particularly in London, indicating just how rampant the spread of the new variant is. (Source: Associated Press)

The US recorded 512,553 cases on Wednesday (NZ time), according to data from John Hopkins University, breaking the previous record of 294,015 from January 8, 2021.

The figure was perhaps inflated by reporting delays over Christmas weekend, with many testing centres closed on Christmas Day and cases rolling over into Wednesday’s figures.

France also broke its record, recording 179,807 cases while there were 138,831 cases in England, Scotland and Wales alone. That figure, which doesn’t include data from Northern Ireland, broke the previous record of 113,268 cases on Christmas Day.

Greece and Portugal also broke records with 21,657 and 17,172 cases respectively.

Oxford University regius professor of medicine Sir John Bell told BBC radio that Omicron “appears to be less severe and many people spend a relatively short time in hospital”.

He added that high Covid death rates in the UK are “now history”.

Despite the record cases in the two nations, England and France won’t impose restrictions before the New Year.

France will impose measures starting next week with big events to be limited to 2,000 people indoors and 5,000 people outdoors. People will be requested to sit down during concerts and customers won’t be allowed to stand up in bars, France’s prime minister Jean Castex detailed.

Eating and drinking will be banned in cinemas, theatres, sports facilities and public transports, including on long-distance lines. Working from home will be mandatory at least three days per week for employees whose job makes it possible, he added.

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday no further coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in England before the New Year, but urged people to stay cautious and celebrate outside if possible.

Javid said about 90 per cent of cases across England were the Omicron variant.

In the US, chief science adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday that the US should “seriously” consider a vaccination mandate for domestic travel.

Associated Press contributed to this report.