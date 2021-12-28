Kiwi novelist Keri Hulme dies aged 74

New Zealand novelist, poet, and short-story writer Keri Hulme has died at age 74.

Hulme's nephew confirmed her death to 1News on Tuesday.

Her novel, The Bone People, meant she became the first Kiwi recipient of the Man Booker Prize in 1985.

Stuff said the West Coast writer and poet died just before midday on Monday in her home in Waimate, South Canterbury.

"It was never about fame for her, she’s always been a storyteller," her nephew, Matthew Salmons, told the publication.

"It was never about the glitz and glam, she just had stories to share."

He said Hulme's family spent Monday night reminiscing about her and what she meant to them.