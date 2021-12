Traffic is slowly clearing around State Highway 1 north of Auckland as a fallen tree is cleared.

Traffic builds around SH1 near Puhoi because of a fallen tree. (Source: Waka Kotahi NZTA)

The tree fell on Tuesday morning near Johnstones Hill Tunnel in Puhoi, blocking northbound lanes.

That section of SH1 is now open.

UPDATE 9:15AM

This fallen tree has now been cleared and the road is OPEN again. Expect increased congestion due to holiday traffic. ^LB https://t.co/r6M8qwegJA — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 27, 2021

Earlier, vehicles travelling in both directions faced delays of about 15 to 20 minutes from Silverdale to Puhoi, Waka Kotahi NZTA said.