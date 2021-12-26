2021 in review: Top 10 celebrity moments

2021 has been a big year for celebrities around the world - here are 1News' top 10 moments.

Free Britney supporters sing and dance on Grand Avenue outside Stanley Mosk Courthouse on November 12, 2021 in Los Angeles (Source: Getty)

Britney’s victory: 13-year long conservatorship ends

The public have closely followed #FreeBritney with some loyal fans protesting her conservatorship.

Britney’s dad had control over her life - from her finances to her reproductive rights - for over a decade.

In November 2021 the conservatorship ended, and Britney posted a live video on Twitter responding to fans.

“I’ve been in the conservatorship for 13 years, it’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in” she said.

There is rumour Britney will do a tell-all interview with Oprah, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex broke headlines this year after their tell-all interview with Oprah.

Played around the world, the interview covered exiting the royal family, ‘the firm’, mental health and most memorably, racism.

During Oprah’s interview with the famous couple, the Duchess revealed questions were raised within the royal family about how dark their unborn child's skin would be.

The two-hour special was watched by more than 17 million people.

Taylor Swift's Red album: Taylor’s version

Taylor Swift re-released her award-winning album Red as ‘Taylor’s version’ in November 2021.

Swift re-recorded the album as record executive Scooter Braun was getting paid for the album's streams, rather than Swift herself.

The re-recorded album made headlines around the world, particularly for her 10 minute version hit song 'All Too Well' which fans suspect is about ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal.

The music video has more than 56 million views on YouTube and 138 million listens on Spotify.

Adele’s return

Adele shocked everyone this year when she released her album '30', her first in six years.

She debuted her new music to a star-studded audience at Griffiths Observatory in Los Angles in October.

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter sat down with Oprah Winfrey to talk about her new album and what inspired several of her hit singles.

The exclusive concert and interview, 'Adele: One Night Only' can be watched on TVNZ OnDemand.

Nicki Minaj claiming the Covid-19 vaccine causes impotence

Rapper Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala (Source: Getty)

The internet went wild when Nicki Minaj tweeted that her cousin's friend's testicles were so swollen from the vaccine he had to cancel his wedding.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

In September this year she also tweeted, "they want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West get divorced

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Source: Getty)

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper husband Kanye West in February this year.

West ran for president in 2020, which was the straw that broke the camel's back when Kardashian filed for divorce, according to US tabloids.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

The celebrity couple were married for six years, West proposed with an engagement ring worth NZ$7 million.

The Friends reunion

Cast members of NBC's comedy series "Friends." (Source: Getty)

Popular sitcom, 'Friends' momentarily returned to our screens this year.

Friends fans around the globe rejoiced as the cast came together for one final show.

They reminisced the show's 10 seasons, which played from 1994-2004.

Over one million Kiwis tuned in to watch the special on TVNZ2 in May this year.

Friends: The Reunion is available on TVNZ OnDemand.

'And Just Like That...' Sex and the City reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker attends HBO Max's "And Just Like That". (Source: Getty)

The sequel to Sex and the City, 'And Just Like That', was met with mixed reviews when the first episode was released in early December.

Carrie Bradshaw's beloved husband Mr Big had a heart attack and died in the first episode.

He died shortly after an exercise session on his Peloton bike.

I've never watched SATC and I don't understand the stock market, so maybe I'm out of my lane, but it seems a tiny bit COMPLETELY BANANAS that a company's stock price dropped 11% because of the death of a fictional character https://t.co/y7nszJ0ADS — Maggie Astor (@MaggieAstor) December 13, 2021

Since the episode aired, Peloton's stock price plummeted, and Chris Noth has since been accused of sexual assault.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindle

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindle after 17 years. (Source: Getty)

After breaking off their engagement in 2004, 'Bennifer' has made a comeback.

I reject the return of low-rise jeans, but welcome the return of Bennifer discourse — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) May 10, 2021

Affleck was married to Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner for 13 years before they divorced in 2018.

JLo went on to marry Marc Anthony, but they split up in 2014.

Seventeen years later and Ben and Jen are back making headlines.

Last but not least, let's reflect on Bernie Sanders becoming one of 2021's biggest memes

Bernie Sanders attends the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden. (Source: Getty)

The internet certainly had fun when Sanders wore mittens to the 2021 inauguration of Joe Biden.

Strangely, it ended up raising money for charity.

People started making merchandise of Sanders' mittens, hats, mugs, soft toys and T-shirts.

Sanders sold the merch on his website which helped raise $1.8 million (NZ$2.67 million) for charities in his home state of Vermont.