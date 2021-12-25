West Coast edges closer to 90% double-vaccinated goal

The West Coast of the South Island has been lagging behind on the vaccination front, but on Christmas eve they hit 87 per cent double vaccinated for those aged 12 and over — a milestone few thought was in reach.

The prize of a brand new car enticed a few more West Coasters to roll up their sleeves and, last night, the lucky winner of a Ford ranger, 87-year-old Westport resident Harvey Sara, was announced.

“Well, obviously I couldn't believe it. I've just had a normal car over the past 70 years so to have a ute, it'll take a bit of getting used to," he told 1News.

Grey Ford’s Greg Bell got to break the good news to him.

“He's pretty ecstatic. It's nice to have a car for Christmas. I think he's just headed to the whiskey cabinet to celebrate.”

The West Coast has reached the 91 per cent mark for first jabs among its eligible population.

West Coast Development CEO Heath Milne said: “The fact we're nearly there is a really top effort for the coasters and it should set us up for a great summer."

Octogenarians Harvey Sara and his wife didn’t even hesitate.

“We had no doubt about having our jabs and we're waiting on our booster.

"If a booster comes out, we'll have no thoughts on not having that."

Now they’re just waiting to receive their well-deserved reward.

Harvey said with a laugh: “I might be able to go to Reefton and get a tonne of coal on it!"

Spoken like a true, double-jabbed Coaster.