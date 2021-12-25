No Covid case update for Christmas

The Ministry of Health is not expected to provide a Covid-19 update on Christmas day.

On Friday, 62 new cases were recorded, bringing the total number of community cases in the Delta outbreak to 10,493.

On Christmas Eve, a person in their 50s died at North Shore Hospital with the virus, bringing the country's death toll from the pandemic to 50.

As of Friday, 91 per cent of people in New Zealand aged 12 or over have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The next Covid-19 update from the Ministry of Health is expected on December 26.