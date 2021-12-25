Covid-19: Christchurch's No.4 Bar among new locations of interest

Source: 1News

No.4 Bar and Restaurant Christchurch and Kauri Coast TOP 10 Holiday Park in Dargaville are among the Covid-19 locations of interest released on Christmas day.

No.4 Bar and Restaurant Christchurch.

No.4 Bar and Restaurant Christchurch. (Source: Google Maps)

Anyone who visited No.4 in Christchurch on Monday December 20 between 4.30pm - 9.30pm is asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms and get tested if they experience any.

Anyone who was Kauri Coast TOP 10 Holiday Park between 2pm on Saturday December 18 and 10am on Sunday December 19 is also asked to keep an eye on symptoms.

Tauranga Crossing Public Toilets Tauriko and Alimento Eatery Tauranga have also been identified as locations of interest.

The full list of times and locations can be found here.

The Ministry of Health has not provided a Covid-19 update on Christmas day. The next update can be expected on Boxing day.

New Zealand

