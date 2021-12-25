23-year-old Mt Roskill shooting victim named

Source: 1News

Police have named 23-year-old Brian James as the man who was shot dead in Mt Roskill on Thursday.

Police at the scene after fatal shooting in Glass, Rd, Mt Roskill, Auckland.

Police say current evidence indicates the two offenders did not go to the Glass Road property on Thursday evening by chance.

Both offenders are yet to be identified.

The other two victims remain in hospital in a stable condition.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says “a key focus for us is understanding exactly why our three victims were targeted".

A post mortem has now been completed and the body has been returned to his whānau.

Police are asking anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

Information can be provided via 105, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 211224/4140

