2 Auckland youth injured after fleeing from police, crashing

Two Auckland youth were seriously injured after failing to stop for police, then crashing into an empty parked vehicle, on Saturday.

Police said they were in the Goodwood Heights area near Manukau just before 11.15am when they spotted a stolen Mazda Atenza.

An officer, using lights and siren, signalled for the car to stop.

The car did not stop and left the area, police said.

The officer did not pursue the car. Police later found the car had crashed near the intersection of Everglade Drive and Ransom Smyth Drive.

Police said two young people were seriously injured and a third young person was moderately injured.

A fourth person had left the scene before police arrived.

A member of the public was helping those who were injured when police arrived.

An investigation is now underway.

Police want to talk to anyone who saw a Mazda Atenza station wagon in the Goodwood Heights area on Christmas morning, or who witnessed the crash.

People are asked to call 105, quoting event number P049075723.