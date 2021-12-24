Two Covid cases in Tairāwhiti, first in over a year

Two Covid-19 cases have been reported in Tairāwhiti on Friday.
Both people are in the same household - the second person has been in self-isolation and will remain there for another nine days.
There are no places of interest at this point.
The positive results follow repeated wastewater tests detecting Covid-19 in the Tairāwhiti area this month.
People are urged to get tested if they have symptoms.
There's a testing centre on Peel Street in Gisborne which is open on Friday, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Just yesterday, locals told RNZ they were concerned about Covid-19 reaching their region, but said it was inevitable it would.
The last case was last year - a person who had been in managed isolation and did not infect anyone else.
Ninety per cent of eligible people in the region have had their first dose of the vaccine.