Two Covid cases in Tairāwhiti, first in over a year

Two Covid-19 cases have been reported in Tairāwhiti on Friday.

Gisborne. (Source: istock.com)

Both people are in the same household - the second person has been in self-isolation and will remain there for another nine days.

There are no places of interest at this point.

The positive results follow repeated wastewater tests detecting Covid-19 in the Tairāwhiti area this month.

People are urged to get tested if they have symptoms.

There's a testing centre on Peel Street in Gisborne which is open on Friday, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Just yesterday, locals told RNZ they were concerned about Covid-19 reaching their region, but said it was inevitable it would.

The last case was last year - a person who had been in managed isolation and did not infect anyone else.

Ninety per cent of eligible people in the region have had their first dose of the vaccine.

