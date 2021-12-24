Two Covid cases in Tairāwhiti, first in over a year

Source:

Two Covid-19 cases have been reported in Tairāwhiti on Friday.

Gisborne.

Gisborne.

Both people are in the same household - the second person has been in self-isolation and will remain there for another nine days.

There are no places of interest at this point.

The positive results follow repeated wastewater tests detecting Covid-19 in the Tairāwhiti area this month.

People are urged to get tested if they have symptoms.

There's a testing centre on Peel Street in Gisborne which is open on Friday, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Just yesterday, locals told RNZ they were concerned about Covid-19 reaching their region, but said it was inevitable it would.

The last case was last year - a person who had been in managed isolation and did not infect anyone else.

Ninety per cent of eligible people in the region have had their first dose of the vaccine.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCoronavirus PandemicGisborne

