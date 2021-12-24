Fatal Mt Roskill shooting 'not a random attack'

An "altercation" which saw one man fatally shot and two others injured in a machete attack in a home in Auckland’s Mt Roskill on Thursday night was "not a random attack", police say.

A homicide investigation has been launched following the shooting at Glass Road.

Police were called to an address on Glass Road at around 9.30pm. Two armed men, one with a machete and the other with a firearm, entered the house and an “altercation” took place with those inside, Detective Inspector Scott Beard told media on Friday afternoon.

A 23-year-old man was shot and died at the scene.

Police say two other people at the address were transported to hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries".

"It wasn't a random attack, they seem to have known the people in there because they went inside and a short time later, a 23-year-old male in the altercation was shot and killed, and two other males - one in his 30s and one in his 50s - were injured with machetes," Beard said.

Two of the men lived at the address, while a third was a visitor, Beard said.

He said those involved in the incident then fled from the scene, "initially on foot". It's unknown if the pair had a vehicle nearby.

"We don't believe that this was a random attack."

Detective Inspector Scott Beard speaks to media at the scene in Auckland's Mt Roskill. (Source: 1News)

Beard said there is also no evidence at this stage to suggest the incident is gang-related.

A fourth person at the scene was uninjured and is assisting police with their investigation.

“We want to reassure the community that this appears to be an isolated incident and a targeted attack by these offenders," Beard said.

“The investigation is still in its very early stages and we are still working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this attack and our priority is to identify these offenders as soon as we can.”

A scene examination and area canvas is being carried out on Friday.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out tomorrow.

There will be a continued police presence in the Mt Roskill area over the coming days.

Anyone with information about the shooting, or anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Glass Road area around 9.30pm is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 211224/4140 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.