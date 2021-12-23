Man shot dead in Mt Roskill, Auckland overnight

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was shot and killed in Auckland’s Mt Roskill on Thursday night, and police are still searching for the offenders.

Police at the scene after fatal shooting in Glass, Rd, Mt Roskill, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Police say they were called to an address on Glass Road at around 9:30pm. Two armed offenders entered the house and an “altercation” took place with those inside.

One man in his 20’s was shot and died at the scene.

Police say two other people at the address received "non-life threatening injuries" and were taken to hospital.

They say those involved in the shooting fled from the scene on Thursday night and are yet to be found.

A scene guard has been in place overnight and police will remain at the house on Friday carrying out a scene examination.

Anyone with information about the shooting, or anyone who saw suspicious activity around the Glass Road area around 9.30pm is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 211224/4140 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.