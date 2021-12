A woman has been charged with careless driving after a man was killed in a two-car crash which left a vehicle down a bank near Queenstown on Monday.

The 26-year-old has been charged with aggravated careless driving causing death following the incident on State Highway 6 between Cromwell and Queenstown, police said.

Amon James Saunders, 39, died in the crash.

The woman is due to appear in Queenstown District Court on January 10, 2022.