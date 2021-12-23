Papatoetoe firefighters rescue kitten stuck in a drain

Firefighters rescued a kitten from a drain in Auckland on Friday, where it sat in water up to its nose for several hours.
Fire and Emergency NZ said on a Facebook post the small kitten is doing well.
The kitten also got an early Christmas present, a new family.
A staff member from the Fire and Emergency NZ communications team has adopted the kitten.
The SPCA is also calling on Aucklanders to open their homes to a furry friend this Christmas, with around 165 felines needing to be fostered.
To be a foster parent, the SPCA requires you to have a spare room, somewhere you can keep the animal contained, some spare time, and a lot of love.
Laura Millar from the SPCA support services says, “we provide all of the food, all of the vet care, all of the litter, everything you could need.”