Papatoetoe firefighters rescue kitten stuck in a drain

Firefighters rescued a kitten from a drain in Auckland on Friday, where it sat in water up to its nose for several hours.

(Source: Supplied)

Fire and Emergency NZ said on a Facebook post the small kitten is doing well.

The rescued kitten is safe and well. (Source: Supplied)

The kitten also got an early Christmas present, a new family.

A staff member from the Fire and Emergency NZ communications team has adopted the kitten.

The SPCA is also calling on Aucklanders to open their homes to a furry friend this Christmas, with around 165 felines needing to be fostered.

To be a foster parent, the SPCA requires you to have a spare room, somewhere you can keep the animal contained, some spare time, and a lot of love.

Laura Millar from the SPCA support services says, “we provide all of the food, all of the vet care, all of the litter, everything you could need.”