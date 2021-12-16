SPCA calling on Aucklanders to foster cats this Christmas

The SPCA is calling on Aucklanders to open their homes to a furry friend this Christmas, with around 165 felines needing to be fostered.

Coming into the festive season, there are too many kittens, and not enough homes for them to go to, especially in Auckland.

To be a foster parent, the SPCA requires you to have a spare room, somewhere you can keep the animal contained, some spare time, and a lot of love.

“They have to be passionate about animals and have to be passionate about caring for animals and getting the best for them,” says Laura Millar from SPCA support services.

“We provide all of the food, all of the vet care, all of the litter, everything you could need.”

Rosemary Pearson is an SPCA foster volunteer. She’s lost count of how many cats and kittens she has fostered over the past seven years and she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“Giving them back is what we call the recurrent heartbreak but over the years has become easier and easier.

“The reward at the end is just huge because you see them get big and go off to their forever homes.”

Meet some of those needing homes in the video above.