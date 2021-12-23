NSW brings back some Covid restrictions before Christmas

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

New South Wales is bringing back some Covid-19 restrictions, after recording 5715 cases on Thursday, a new record for the state.

People arrive to be vaccinated for Covid-19 at the Qudos Bank Arena NSW Health Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia.

While hospitalisations have only risen by a comparatively small amount, Premier Dominic Perrottet says things are still manageable.

"The key indicators to us are not the case numbers but rather ICU numbers, hospitalisations."

As of midnight tonight, masks will be required in indoor settings.

People are encouraged to work from home over Christmas if possible.

Number limits will also return from December 27 until late January for hospitality venues.

QR codes will become mandatory again in a limited capacity.

The Premier is also calling on people who are not showing symptoms, but are getting Covid-19 tests ahead of Christmas to stop.

"This is putting enormous pressure on the system and I thank everybody for their patience as we go through this period of time."

