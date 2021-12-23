Harry and Meghan share first image of Lilibet in Xmas card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared the first picture of their daughter Lilibet in a family holiday card.

A snippet of Harry and Meghan's family holiday card (Source: Supplied)

Lilibet, the couple's second child, was born on June 4 this year in Santa Barbara, California.

The image shows Prince Harry hugging their son Archie, as Meghan raises Lilibet into the air, taken by photographer Alex Lubomirski at the couples home in Santa Barbara.

The card reads: "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organisations that honour and protect families."

The couple then explained which organisations including those that focus on Afghan resettlement.

"Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili."

Their well wishes comes as Buckingham Palace announced the Queen has agreed to honour Prince Philip’s life with a service in Westminster Abbey in Spring next year.

The Queen will be joined by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall on Christmas Day at Windsor Castle.