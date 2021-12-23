Bay of Plenty iwi accused of funding threat over Covid jabs

Source: 1News

Bay of Plenty hapū are accusing the local iwi authority of threatening to withdraw funding if the hapū continue to use vaccine services from another provider.

Just 68 per cent of people living in the area near Whakatāne are fully vaccinated, and Waimana hapū claim efforts by the Tūhoe iwi authority, Te Uru Taumatua, have been lacking.

The hapū have been working with a Whakatāne clinic to lift vaccination rates, and say the authority has overreacted to this.

"Their response has been, in a sense, to come over the top and say, well you're either going to be with us or with them, and that they would withhold resources," Waimana community leader Toni Boynton said.

In a statement, the iwi authority denies the hapū’s claims and says it continues to offer a range of vaccination services.

