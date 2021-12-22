Fast5 netball world series back, NZ to host for three years

Netball's Fast 5 World Series is making a return to the international calendar with the Silver Ferns set to enjoy homecourt advantage for three-straight years.

The Fast5 Ferns pose after winning the 2018 Fast5 World Series. (Source: Photosport)

Netball New Zealand announced the return of the five-a-side tournament on Thursday morning, adding Aotearoa would host the event for the next three years.

Christchurch will host in 2022 and 2023, with next year's tournament set down for early November.

World Netball CEO Clare Briegal said they were delighted to see Fast 5 netball back on the international scene after a disrupted calendar due to the global pandemic, adding New Zealand would be a great host for the netball spectacle.

“New Zealanders are some of the most passionate and knowledgeable netball fans in the world and I feel it’s fitting to see our fun, festive tournament return to New Zealand at this time,” she said.

“The Fast 5 Netball World Series has had incredible success and a strong following and we’re looking forward to seeing that growth continue over the next three editions.”

Fast 5 is a modified version of the game featuring multiple point shots, double point power plays, five players-a-side and shortened quarters.

The series was last played in Melbourne in 2018 but was last hosted in New Zealand in 2014.

Netball NZ CEO Jennie Wyllie said it was exciting to bring back the series in New Zealand, with the Fast5 Ferns potentially continue their dominance in the series and adding to their seven titles.

"It is a real celebration of netball, on and off the court," Wyllie said.

"Due to Covid-19 there have been challenges with delivering netball recently so what better way to welcome the return of Fast5 athletes than by hosting this event and welcoming the world's best netballers to our shores."

“There is a party-like atmosphere with this tournament, and I know it’s a phenomenally popular event with the athletes and spectators."

Next year's event would also include men's and youth exhibition matches on the schedule.