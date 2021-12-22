Child dies at public swimming pool in Christchurch

A child has died at a public swimming pool in Christchurch on Wednesday afternoon.

Waltham swimming pool. (Source: Google Maps)

A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified at 2.45pm that a child had been found unresponsive at Waltham Swimming Pool in Christchurch.

"CPR was carried out, however, tragically the child was unable to be revived," the spokesperson said.

A St John spokesperson told 1News they sent two ambulances and two rapid response units to the incident.

Police say, “inquiries into the circumstances are under way”.