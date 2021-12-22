Child dies at public swimming pool in Christchurch

Source: 1News

A child has died at a public swimming pool in Christchurch on Wednesday afternoon.

Waltham swimming pool.

Waltham swimming pool. (Source: Google Maps)

A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified at 2.45pm that a child had been found unresponsive at Waltham Swimming Pool in Christchurch.

"CPR was carried out, however, tragically the child was unable to be revived," the spokesperson said.

A St John spokesperson told 1News they sent two ambulances and two rapid response units to the incident.

Police say, “inquiries into the circumstances are under way”.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyAccidents

Popular Stories

1

Child dies at public swimming pool in Christchurch

2

Cafe owner abused by man over vaccine pass pleads for help

3

NSW notches record 3763 new Covid cases

4

56 new community Covid cases, 6 new Omicron cases at border

5

Warning after mercury, lead found in skin whitening products

Latest Stories

Cafe owner abused by man over vaccine pass pleads for help

Mask restrictions as QLD reports record daily Covid cases

Child dies at public swimming pool in Christchurch

Large eruption, acid rain prompts warning in Tonga

Phoenix's FFA Cup quarter-final postponed due to Covid-19

Related Stories

Person dies after crashing into tree in South Auckland

Man dies after crash near Katikati

Man who defrauded investors of $80M gets 8-year jail term

Man thought to be hitchhiking when killed in Tūrangi crash