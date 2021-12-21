Woman charged with murder of five-year-old Tauranga boy

Source: 1News

A woman has been charged with the murder a five-year-old Tauranga boy and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court today.

Malachi Subecz

Malachi Subecz (Source: Supplied)

Malachi Subecz died at Auckland's Starship hospital on November 12, after being found injured at a Te Puna property on November 1 and initially treated at Tauranga Hospital.

The woman has been charged with murder, disfiguring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and injuring with intent to injure.

She has previously been charged with ill-treating Malachi prior to his death.

Another woman is also due to appear in court on a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice relating to the investigation of Malachi’s death.

