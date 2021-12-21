Simon Power named TVNZ's new chief executive officer

Simon Power has been named new chief executive of TVNZ.

Simon Power. (Source: Getty)

He replaces Kevin Kenrick, who is leaving early in the new year.

Power comes from Westpac NZ, where he held a number of positions, most recently as interim chief executive.

He has previously worked in the law, and was in Parliament for 12 years, including holding Ministerial portfolios for Commerce, Justice and State-Owned Enterprises in a National government.

“TVNZ has had a remarkable 2021, delivering record profitability, substantial audiences and significant online growth," said TVNZ chair Andy Coupe.

"This is an exciting time for a new leader to join the organisation, and Simon is focused on continuing this positive momentum as we accelerate our digital transformation, building an IP driven future for TVNZ and contributing to the Strong Public Media programme.

"Simon is passionate about the challenges and opportunities the organisation faces, and he joins a high-calibre executive team who are focused on delivering for viewers as their needs and the platforms they use continue to evolve. With his proven leadership background, understanding of government and track record in delivering fantastic commercial performance, we believe he is the perfect fit to lead Te Reo Tātaki, TVNZ into the future.”

Power said: “I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead such an iconic organisation. The past year has truly demonstrated the importance a strong national broadcaster has in the daily lives of New Zealanders. I’m looking forward to joining the leadership team as TVNZ continues its digital expansion and moves into an innovative new era.”

He will join in March.