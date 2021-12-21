Simon Power named TVNZ's new chief executive officer

Source: 1News

Simon Power has been named new chief executive of TVNZ.

Simon Power.

Simon Power. (Source: Getty)

He replaces Kevin Kenrick, who is leaving early in the new year.

Power comes from Westpac NZ, where he held a number of positions, most recently as interim chief executive.

He has previously worked in the law, and was in Parliament for 12 years, including holding Ministerial portfolios for Commerce, Justice and State-Owned Enterprises in a National government.

“TVNZ has had a remarkable 2021, delivering record profitability, substantial audiences and significant online growth," said TVNZ chair Andy Coupe.

"This is an exciting time for a new leader to join the organisation, and Simon is focused on continuing this positive momentum as we accelerate our digital transformation, building an IP driven future for TVNZ and contributing to the Strong Public Media programme.

"Simon is passionate about the challenges and opportunities the organisation faces, and he joins a high-calibre executive team who are focused on delivering for viewers as their needs and the platforms they use continue to evolve. With his proven leadership background, understanding of government and track record in delivering fantastic commercial performance, we believe he is the perfect fit to lead Te Reo Tātaki, TVNZ into the future.”

Power said: “I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead such an iconic organisation. The past year has truly demonstrated the importance a strong national broadcaster has in the daily lives of New Zealanders. I’m looking forward to joining the leadership team as TVNZ continues its digital expansion and moves into an innovative new era.”

He will join in March.

New ZealandMediaTVNZ

Popular Stories

1

International travel free of MIQ delayed to late Feb 2022

2

28 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ

3

Auckland couple who flew to Wānaka in lockdown plead guilty

4

Full video: Hipkins reveals changes to MIQ, boosters

5

Govt reduces Covid-19 booster wait time to 4 months

Latest Stories

Risk of Covid 'far outweighs' risk of myocarditis - Hipkins

Tāmaki Makaurau marae team up for Kirihimete drive-throughs

New Nix signing spoke to former star Davila before joining

FIFA touts billions to be gained from biennial World Cups

International travel free of MIQ delayed to late Feb 2022

Related Stories

Toni Street opens up on loss of three siblings, life-changing illness

Community rallies to celebrate Auckland man's lockdown birthday

'Tino pai' - 1News viewers praise weatherman Dan Corbett's te reo efforts

Jenny-May Clarkson offers ear to Māori wāhine struggling with te reo