Police thank those who climbed down bluff following crash

Police have named the man killed in a two-car crash near Queenstown on Monday.

Alexandra man Amon James Saunders, 39, died following the two-car crash on the Gibbston Valley Highway that saw him and his car roll down a bank and into the Kawarau River.

On Tuesday, police praised those first on the scene of the accident for their "courageous actions" of climbing down the bluff face and attempting to provide Saunders with first aid despite putting themselves at great personal risk.

However, Saunders was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people with injuries in the second vehicle were taken to Lakes District Hospital.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.