Police thank those who climbed down bluff following crash

Source: 1News

Police have named the man killed in a two-car crash near Queenstown on Monday.

Alexandra man Amon James Saunders, 39, died following the two-car crash on the Gibbston Valley Highway that saw him and his car roll down a bank and into the Kawarau River.

On Tuesday, police praised those first on the scene of the accident for their "courageous actions" of climbing down the bluff face and attempting to provide Saunders with first aid despite putting themselves at great personal risk.

However, Saunders was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people with injuries in the second vehicle were taken to Lakes District Hospital.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

New ZealandAccidents

Popular Stories

1

International travel free of MIQ delayed to late Feb 2022

2

28 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ

3

Auckland couple who flew to Wānaka in lockdown plead guilty

4

Full video: Hipkins reveals changes to MIQ, boosters

5

Govt reduces Covid-19 booster wait time to 4 months

Latest Stories

Risk of Covid 'far outweighs' risk of myocarditis - Hipkins

Tāmaki Makaurau marae team up for Kirihimete drive-throughs

New Nix signing spoke to former star Davila before joining

FIFA touts billions to be gained from biennial World Cups

International travel free of MIQ delayed to late Feb 2022

Related Stories

Person dies after vehicle goes down bank near Queenstown

Person dies after paragliding incident near Raglan

SH1 near Ōtaki closed after fatal crash

Man dies in accident involving truck, pedestrian near Tūrangi