Prisoners to get roast chicken for Christmas lunch

Source: 1News

Prisoners across New Zealand’s Corrections facilities will be getting a roast chicken for Christmas lunch this year, cooked up by fellow inmates undergoing industry training.

Roast chicken (file image)

Roast chicken (file image) (Source: istock.com)

All meals in prison are prepared and cooked by people taking part in prison kitchens, under the supervision of qualified instructors, which aims to prepare them for employment once they leave custody.

Over 7500 people will be served up the meals on Christmas Day.

“A basic, nutritious meal will be served on Christmas Day, with roast chicken and vegetables for lunch, and chicken with rice and salad for dinner, along with two fruit mince tarts to acknowledge the day,” says Neil Beales, Chief Custodial Officer.

“Our Christmas lunch is the same at all 17 prisons we manage nationwide and is similar to what has been provided on Christmas day for many years.”

Beales says Christmas can be a really difficult time, particularly for the families of men and women in prison.

"Throughout December our sites provided whānau activities where children are able to read books, make gifts and play games with their mum or dad to celebrate the season," he says.

“Covid-19 restrictions have meant that Auckland prisons have not been able to host face-to-face visits, however we have provided people in prison with additional phone cards to ensure their contact with friends and whānau continues.”

New ZealandSocial IssuesCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Strong winds in Wellington see flights cancelled

2

Arrests after pair shot in head with paintball gun in Auckland

3

QLD woman bites cop, strangles dog after mask refusal

4

Police warn public not to approach wanted man

5

$1m worth of silver bullion stolen from truck in Australia

Latest Stories

Green Party co-leaders worried about disinformation

Prisoners to get roast chicken for Christmas lunch

NZ's Paul Coll wins Black Ball Open in Cairo

Efforts to put out Far North scrub fire into fourth day

Arrests after pair shot in head with paintball gun in Auckland

Related Stories

Green Party co-leaders worried about disinformation

Arrests after pair shot in head with paintball gun in Auckland

Police warn public not to approach wanted man

Corrections officer in court on corruption charges