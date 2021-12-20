Corrections reveals Xmas day menu for those in prison

Prisoners across New Zealand’s Corrections facilities will be getting a roast chicken for Christmas lunch this year, cooked up by fellow inmates undergoing industry training.

Roast chicken (file image) (Source: istock.com)

All meals in prison are prepared and cooked by people taking part in prison kitchens, under the supervision of qualified instructors, which aims to prepare them for employment once they leave custody.

Over 7500 people will be served up the meals on Christmas Day.

“A basic, nutritious meal will be served on Christmas Day, with roast chicken and vegetables for lunch, and chicken with rice and salad for dinner, along with two fruit mince tarts to acknowledge the day,” says Neil Beales, Chief Custodial Officer.

“Our Christmas lunch is the same at all 17 prisons we manage nationwide and is similar to what has been provided on Christmas day for many years.”

Beales says Christmas can be a really difficult time, particularly for the families of men and women in prison.

"Throughout December our sites provided whānau activities where children are able to read books, make gifts and play games with their mum or dad to celebrate the season," he says.

“Covid-19 restrictions have meant that Auckland prisons have not been able to host face-to-face visits, however we have provided people in prison with additional phone cards to ensure their contact with friends and whānau continues.”