Case with high-powered firearm inside thrown onto Timaru road

Police are appealing for information after they say a case containing a high-powered firearm was thrown onto a road from a vehicle in Timaru on Sunday night.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

A suspicious white Toyota Hiace van with the number plate MRE458 was observed in Kensington at 11.06pm, police said.

Police followed the van from a distance after it failed to stop for officers on Domain Avenue.

According to police one of the occupants was observed throwing a case onto the road.

The van was later impounded at an address on High Street, and the case was located with a high-powered firearm and loaded magazine inside.

Any members of the public with any information or footage which may assist police in identifying the occupants of the vehicle have been urged to contact the investigation team on 105, quoting 211220/9319, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

