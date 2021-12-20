2021 in review: The year of travel that never was

In 2021, the gates to New Zealand's fortress opened, but only briefly.

The much-awaited trans-Tasman bubble lasted mere weeks, as did quarantine-free travel to the Cook Islands. Travel in and out of other countries remained all but impossible.

The year began with a visit from The Wiggles, who were able to cross the Tasman and play some concerts in March.

Yet their arrival was an exception, not the rule, with the border closed to all but residents, citizens and a handful of special cases.

But a year on from the unprecedented closure of our borders, even returning Kiwis struggled to get into MIQ.

A flight attendant and passenger on board a plane. (Source: istock.com)

Before Covid, Auckland served around 43 destinations. Now it's just 20. Flights to Buenos Aires have been cancelled, while flights from Adelaide, Chicago, Kuala Lumpur, Perth, Santiago and Vancouver are among 20 that have been suspended indefinitely.

When Delta hit the country, New Zealand shut up shop, leaving skilled migrants on temporary visa left with no avenues in or out.

In November, a glimmer of hope, as the Government announced a plan to reconnect New Zealand to the rest of the world.

Seven days home isolation awaits double-vaccinated passengers when they arrive from January, however, the emergence of Omicron is creating fear the plan could be scuppered.

It is a nervous wait for all as we head into 2022, and hopefully a less turbulent ride.