Sadowski-Synnott starts season with dominant slopestyle win

Kiwi snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has made a huge statement just months out from the Beijing Olympics, storming to victory in the snowboard slopestyle Dew Tour event in Colorado.

The 20-year-old posted the best score in each of her three runs in the competition, her best earning her a near-perfect score of 97.75.

"I was super stoked with how it went...it was pretty exciting," she said.

It was some performance, given just five of the 16 riders were able to land a clean run.

"We've had so much trouble with speed the whole week with how the course is built," Sadowski-Synnott said.

"So to just get over the last one [jump], I was pretty stoked."

She has a massive Northern Hemisphere winter ahead, highlighted by the Beijing Olympics in February. It is there she will try and become the first Kiwi to win a second Winter Olympic medal.

But before that, she is planning on heading to Southern California for a "true Kiwi Christmas on the beach", followed by World Cup competitions in Calgary.