Police seeking dash cam footage of Lower Hutt assault

Wellington police are appealing for dash cam footage to assist their investigation into the serious assault of two people in Lower Hutt.

A dash cam in a car (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Police are continuing their inquiries into the assault that occurred at around 2.15am on Saturday morning.

The 18-year-old man who received life threatening injuries remains in a stable condition in the Wellington Hospital intensive care unit.

“He sustained these injuries as a result of a brutal and cowardly attack by up to five offenders," police say.

The other victim, a 19-year-old-man, remains at Hutt Hospital.

(Source: Supplied)

Police are seeking dash cam footage from anyone who was in their vehicle in the vicinity of Trevethick Grove, Whites Line West and Ludlam Crescent at the time of the assault.

Anyone who is yet to make contact with police is asked to come forward.

Police are also urging residents of this area to check their properties for any items that do not belong to them and that may have been involved in the assault.

Members of the public with any information or footage that could assist Police are asked to contact the investigation team on 105 quoting 211218/4047.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.