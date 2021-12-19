Alice Robinson misses World Cup ski event after getting Covid

Alice Robinson's promising run up to the Beijing Winter Olympics has hit a snag after she was forced to withdraw from a World Cup event due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Alice Robinson (Source: Photosport)

Robinson took to social media on Monday morning to confirm her absence from the Super G race in France, a week after she had earned a career-best result with a fourth-place finish in St Moritz.

The 20-year-old said she'd also miss her preferred Giant Slalom events in Courchevel.

"Unfortunately I've tested positive to Covid-19 this past week while at my base in Italy and have been in isolation since," Robinson wrote.

"This means I will probably have to sit out the 2 GS races this coming week in Courchevel which I am extremely disappointed about.

"I'm doing fine and just aiming to recover as quickly as I can and try to get back on the slopes as soon as possible."

Robinson's next event to target will be the Lienz Giant Slalom in Austria before the Winter Olympics take place next February.