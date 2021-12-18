Retailers call for people to 'shop nice' this Christmas

Some of New Zealand's biggest companies are pleading with the public to be kind to retail staff this Christmas.

A new 'shop nice' campaign has been launched, in light of frontline staff receiving an increased amount of abuse in the last 18 months.

At Z Energy petrol stations, the increase is noticeable.

"We've had 3000 incidents over the last nine months across our various service stations," Z Energy chief executive Mike Bennetts said.

"That's up nine per cent on the same period for last year and shockingly 71 per cent up on the pre-Covid period."

Pandemic-related measures, including mask wearing, scanning, and in some cases vaccine passports, are often to blame for the tension.

Some companies are introducing new measures to protect their staff, including requiring all incidents to be reported.

The traditionally busy Christmas period likely to only add to the stress.

But it's no excuse for retail staff to be abused by shoppers.

"They deserve to do a good day's work and not have to deal with undue stress," Mitre 10 chief executive Andrea Scown said.