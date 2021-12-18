Kiwis in Australia call for clarity on border reopening

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

In light of Omicron's arrival in New Zealand, Kiwis in Australia are increasingly worried the new variant will ruin their travel plans.

Simon Betteridge, a Kiwi living in Brisbane, has plans to move home to Upper Hutt with his family.

He says his family just want reassurance about when they can come home.

"We're just looking for certainty and for these commitments that have been made to be seen through - and to use all the tools and to trust the people coming back."

If borders don't open as planned, the effects will be devastating, Betteridge said.

"Without being melodramatic - if the border gets pushed back anywhere, we're gonna be without a bed to sleep on and in time a house to sleep in.

Cabinet is set to review travel restrictions on January 7, just 10 days before the border is due to open for New Zealanders in Australia.

