Four new cases of Omicron in MIQ in NZ, eight in total

Source: 1News

There are four new Omicron cases in MIQ facilities on Saturday, bringing the total to eight.

(Source: istock.com)

Two of Saturday's cases were on the same flight as New Zealand's first Omicron case, while the other two arrived in Auckland from Singapore on two separate flights.

One case also travelled from Singapore to Auckland on December 13 and the second case was on a flight from Singapore to Christchurch on December 15.

Two of the eight cases are in a bubble, while the remaining six are unrelated to each other.

Health officials say this suggests no cross-contamination or cross-infection either in-flight or within MIQ facilities.

All passengers on flights into New Zealand with Omicron cases will be required to complete all 10 days at a managed isolation facility, "rather than spending the last three days of their isolation period in self-isolation".

There will also be whole genome sequencing on all Covid-19 cases arriving into New Zealand to identify any possible Omicron cases.

There are 39 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the community on Saturday.

New ZealandCoronavirus Pandemic

