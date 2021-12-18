39 community Covid-19 cases, four more Omicron cases in MIQ

There are 39 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Saturday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A person receiving a Covid-19 test. (Source: 1News)

Four additional Omicron cases have also been announced in MIQ facilities, taking the total of the new variant in New Zealand to eight.

Of the four cases, two were on the same flight as New Zealand’s first Omicron case.

The other two were on separate flights from Singapore.

Saturday's case numbers cover a 15-hour period (from 9am Friday to midnight Saturday), as the ministry changed the daily reporting times to midnight-midnight from 9am-9am.

The new community cases are in Auckland (25), Bay of Plenty (11), Lakes (2) and Taranaki (1).

Forty-nine people are in hospital with the virus — all in the North Island , including five in intensive care or a high dependency unit in Auckland hospitals.

The Bay of Plenty's 11 new cases are located in Tauranga (8) and the Western Bay of Plenty (3).

The Western Bay of Plenty and three of Tauranga's eight cases appear to be linked to existing cases, the ministry said.

The two new cases in the Lakes DHB area are in Rotorua. Both have potential links to existing cases.

Taranaki's new case is linked to the Eltham cluster.

Ten cases were also announced at the border as part of Saturday's numbers.

The cases arrived in New Zealand between December 7 and 15 from the UK, Fiji, Philippines and Kenya.

They tested positive for the virus between routine testing at day zero and 10.

On Friday, 76 community cases were announced.