39 community Covid-19 cases, four more Omicron cases in MIQ

Source: 1News

There are 39 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Saturday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A person receiving a Covid-19 test.

A person receiving a Covid-19 test. (Source: 1News)

Four additional Omicron cases have also been announced in MIQ facilities, taking the total of the new variant in New Zealand to eight.

READ MORE: Four new cases of Omicron in NZ MIQ, eight in total

Of the four cases, two were on the same flight as New Zealand’s first Omicron case.

The other two were on separate flights from Singapore.

Saturday's case numbers cover a 15-hour period (from 9am Friday to midnight Saturday), as the ministry changed the daily reporting times to midnight-midnight from 9am-9am.

The new community cases are in Auckland (25), Bay of Plenty (11), Lakes (2) and Taranaki (1).

Forty-nine people are in hospital with the virus — all in the North Island , including five in intensive care or a high dependency unit in Auckland hospitals.

The Bay of Plenty's 11 new cases are located in Tauranga (8) and the Western Bay of Plenty (3).

The Western Bay of Plenty and three of Tauranga's eight cases appear to be linked to existing cases, the ministry said.

The two new cases in the Lakes DHB area are in Rotorua. Both have potential links to existing cases.

Taranaki's new case is linked to the Eltham cluster.

Ten cases were also announced at the border as part of Saturday's numbers.

The cases arrived in New Zealand between December 7 and 15 from the UK, Fiji, Philippines and Kenya.

They tested positive for the virus between routine testing at day zero and 10.

On Friday, 76 community cases were announced.

New ZealandCoronavirus Pandemic

Popular Stories

1

39 community Covid-19 cases, four more Omicron cases in MIQ

2

Large blaze engulfs Far North bush

3

Four new cases of Omicron in MIQ in NZ, eight in total

4

Covid-19 reinfection higher with Omicron, UK report finds

5

Breakfast hosts share teary, heartfelt goodbye to end 2021

Latest Stories

Pressure on Boris Johnson after Tories suffer election upset

Large blaze engulfs Far North bush

Bates' all-around skills on show in Sparks victory

Four new cases of Omicron in MIQ in NZ, eight in total

39 community Covid-19 cases, four more Omicron cases in MIQ

Related Stories

Angry scenes at Wellington Airport over mask exempt group

Three more Omicron Covid-19 cases reported in MIQ

Health providers urged to warn of rare Covid vaccine side effects

Child under 10 tested positive for Covid-19 'post-death' - MOH