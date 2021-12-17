Young mum battling cancer rewarded for inspiring others

The final ASB Good as Gold winner for 2021 is a deserving young mum who has stared down formidable adversity.

Janet Une is a devoted mother and loving partner who’s been described as an incredible person by her friends.

She worked in early childcare until she was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer during last year’s Covid lockdown.

Throughout all the challenges and her personal battle with cancer, her positive outlook on life has continued to inspire others.

Even during the bad days, her focus remains on her beautiful three-year-old son Dontae who’s always looking out for his mother however he can.

As this year’s ASB Good as Gold Santa Edition Grand Prize recipient, ASB gave $15,000 to Janet and her family to take some pressure off to allow them to focus on the things that matter the most this Christmas.

