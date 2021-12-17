Police appeal for witnesses after man chases girl in Feilding

Source: 1News

Police are appealing to the public to help them find a man who chased a girl and her dog in Feilding on the evening of December 13.

NZ Police

In a statement, police said the incident happened at around 7:30pm, when man was reported to have been chasing a girl and her dog on North Street, near the intersection with Denbigh Street in Feilding.

Police say they are aware of a number of people who assisted the girl and her mother at the time of the incident.

Police are particularly interested in speaking with two people out jogging, as well as a passing motorist driving a white sedan who pulled over to help the victims.

"We would also like to speak with anyone else who witnessed this incident or anyone with information that may assist our inquiries."

Anyone with information that could assist Police is asked to contact us on 105, quoting file number 211214/8715 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeManawatu-Wanganui

