Murder charge laid over 2018 death of Tauranga man

Source: 1News

A man's been charged with murder over the 2018 shooting death of Tauranga man David Kuka.

David Kuka

David Kuka (Source: NZ Police)

Kuka, a 52-year-old father of four, was shot on February 11 2018 in what police previously said was a case of mistaken identity and an execution style killing.

It was the second homicide at the Wilrose Place property in the space of a month.

A 34-year-old Raetihi man has been charged with murder, and will appear in Tauranga District Court on Saturday.

Further arrests have not been ruled out.

"Police would like to acknowledge the victim’s extended family," Detective Inspector Lew Warner said in a statement.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTauranga and Bay of Plenty

Popular Stories

1

76 new community Covid cases in NZ

2

Breakfast hosts share teary, heartfelt goodbye to end 2021

3

Murder charge laid over 2018 death of Tauranga man

4

Person dies after being pulled from water by Far North boaties

5

Grief, devastation as five kids killed in bouncy castle tragedy

Latest Stories

27 people feared dead in Japan shopping mall fire

New Mexico authorities issue warrant for Baldwin's phone

Murder charge laid over 2018 death of Tauranga man

Mercedes withdraws appeal of Formula 1 season finale

Appeal for information after two kea shot dead in Golden Bay

Related Stories

Appeal for information after two kea shot dead in Golden Bay

Motorcycle instructor made $50K issuing fake certificates

6 gang members arrested after Northland violence

Police appeal for witnesses after man chases girl in Feilding