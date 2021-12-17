Murder charge laid over 2018 death of Tauranga man

A man's been charged with murder over the 2018 shooting death of Tauranga man David Kuka.

David Kuka (Source: NZ Police)

Kuka, a 52-year-old father of four, was shot on February 11 2018 in what police previously said was a case of mistaken identity and an execution style killing.

It was the second homicide at the Wilrose Place property in the space of a month.

A 34-year-old Raetihi man has been charged with murder, and will appear in Tauranga District Court on Saturday.

Further arrests have not been ruled out.

"Police would like to acknowledge the victim’s extended family," Detective Inspector Lew Warner said in a statement.