L.A.B, TEEKS lead the charge at Aotearoa Music Awards

L.A.B have won big after taking home four Tūī at the Aotearoa Music Awards on Friday evening.
The group won awards for Album of The Year for L.A.B. IV; Single of the Year for Why Oh Why; Best Group; and Best Roots Artist.
TEEKS was close on their heels, taking home three Tūī after an incredible 2021, including Best Solo Artist; Best Soul/RnB Artist and Best Māori Artist.
The evening also saw two of the youngest ever artists to walk away with two awards after Te Nūtube's 11-year-old Atareta Milne and her cousin, nine-year-old Te Haakura Ihimaera-Manley, beat top industry names to be awarded the People’s Choice Award and Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo Award.
The son of music royalty, Harper Finn, carved out a name for himself on Friday evening after winning his first ever Tūī for Breakthrough Artist of the Year for his single Dance Away These Days.
Benee also cemented her place as a pop juggernaut, taking home the Tūī for Best Pop Artist. It brings her total collection to nine, after claiming four awards at the 2019 and 2020 ceremonies.
Crowd favourites Six60 added two more Tūī to their mantle after winning Highest Selling Artist for 2021; and Radio Airplay Record of the Year for their single Fade Away.
Recorded Music New Zealand music awards manager Sarah Owen congratulated the award recipients, saying it is “always a privilege to celebrate some of our most talented and creative musicians”.
“This year’s event felt extra special, as we acknowledge how lucky we are to have been able to run a live show with the challenges of Covid-19.
“I want to commend all Aotearoa musicians for creating such incredible work, somehow making magic through such a difficult year. As always, I’m in awe of ngā hapori puoro talent.”
The entire broadcast of the 2021 Aotearoa Music Awards will be available to view on TVNZ OnDemand.
Aotearoa Music Awards Winners:
Album of the Year
Winner: L.A.B – L.A.B. IV
Benee – Hey u x
Crowded House – Dreamers are Waiting
The Phoenix Foundation – Friend Ship
TEEKS – Something to Feel
Troy Kingi – The Ghost of Freddie Cesar
Single of the Year
Winner: L.A.B – Why Oh Why
Harper Finn – Dance Away These Days
Lorde – Solar Power
Six60 – All She Wrote
TEEKS – Remember Me
Troy Kingi – Sleep (Slumber)
Best Group
Winner: L.A.B – L.A.B IV
Crowded House – Dreamers are Waiting
The Phoenix Foundation – Friend Ship
Shapeshifter – Rituals
Best Solo Artist
Winner: TEEKS – Something to Feel
Anna Coddington – Beams
Benee – Hey u x
Troy Kingi – The Ghost of Freddie Cesar
Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Winner: Harper Finn
Foley
Muroki
Niko Walters
Best Māori Artist
Winner: TEEKS
Mara TK
Troy Kingi
Best Pop Artist
Winner: Benee
Foley
LA Women
Best Alternative Artist
Winner: Na Noise
Anthonie Tonnon
Wax Chattels
Best Soul/RnB Artist
Winner: TEEKS
Mara TK
Troy Kingi
Best Hip Hop Artist
Winner: Team Dynamite
Diggy Dupè
SWID
Best Roots Artist
Winner: L.A.B
Grove Roots
Tomorrow People
Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo Award
Winner: Te Nūtube
Rei
The Nudge & Troy Kingi
Best Electronic Artist
Winner: Paige Julia
Shapeshifter
Sola Rosa
Best Rock Artist
Winner: Dead Favours
Ekko Park
Mako Road
Best Classical Artist
Winner: Claire Cowan
Justin DeHart
Tony Yan Tong Chen
People’s Choice Award
Te Nūtube
New Zealand Music Hall of Fame
Annie Crummer
Debbie Harwood
Dianne Swann
Margaret Urlich
Kim Willoughby
Highest Selling Artist
Six60
Radio Airplay Record of the Year
Six60 – Fade Away
2021 Artisan Awards Winners:
Best Album Artwork
Winner: Amanda Cheng - Clot (Wax Chattels)
Jaime Robertson/Matthias Heidrich/Andrew Spraggon - Chasing The Sun (Sola Rosa)
Frances Carter - Something To Feel (TEEKS)
Best Producer
Winner: Delaney Davidson & Jol Mulholland - Black Sea Golden Ladder (Troy Kingi)
Harry Huavi - Respect The Process (Team Dynamite)
Joel Little - Part of Me (Noah Kahan), Miracles (Jarryd James), Working (Tate McRae & Khalid), Follow You (Imagine Dragons), Missing Piece (Vance Joy)
Best Engineer
Winner: Jol Mulholland - Black Sea Golden Ladder (Troy Kingi)
Lee Prebble & Ara Adams-Tamatea - L.A.B IV (L.A.B)
Simon Gooding - Something To Feel (TEEKS)
Best Music Video Content
Winner: Alexander Gander - No One Knows (Georgia Lines)
Anahera Parata - Brighter Day (Louis Baker)
Music Teacher of the Year
Winner: Jane Egan (Gisborne Girls High School)
Andrea Rabin (Papakura High School)
Jeni Little (Hobsonville Point Secondary School
Manager of the Year
Winner: Nicole Thomas and Paula Yeoman (NicNak Media Ltd) - Theia, Chores, Paige, Abby Wolfe and Nganeko
Cushla Aston (Aston Road) - Louis Baker
Lorraine Barry (Lorraine Barry Management) - Sir Dave Dobbyn, Tom Scott, Team Dynamite, Aaradhna and YGB
Additional Tūī:
Best Folk Artist
Winner: Tattletale Saints – Dancing Under The Dogwoods
Darren Watson – Getting Sober For The End Of The World
You, Me, Everybody – You, Me, Everybody
Best Country Artist
Winner: Tami Neilson – CHICKABOOM!
Jody Direen – Smokin’ Ashes
Ryan Fisherman – Vibe
Best Jazz Artist
Winner: The Jac – A Gathering
Lucien Johnson – Wax//Wane
Unwind – Saffron
Best Children’s Artist
Winner: fleaBITE – Snakes Alive
Chris Lam Sam – Chris Lam Sam’s Silly Funny Songs For Kids!
Music with Michal – Can You Make Music?