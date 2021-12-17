L.A.B, TEEKS lead the charge at Aotearoa Music Awards

L.A.B have won big after taking home four Tūī at the Aotearoa Music Awards on Friday evening.

L.A.B accepts a Tūī at the Aotearoa Music Awards. (Source: TVNZ)

The group won awards for Album of The Year for L.A.B. IV; Single of the Year for Why Oh Why; Best Group; and Best Roots Artist.

Troy Kingi performs at the Aotearoa Music Awards. (Source: TVNZ)

TEEKS was close on their heels, taking home three Tūī after an incredible 2021, including Best Solo Artist; Best Soul/RnB Artist and Best Māori Artist.

Teeks accepts his Tūī for Best Māori Artist. (Source: TVNZ)

The evening also saw two of the youngest ever artists to walk away with two awards after Te Nūtube's 11-year-old Atareta Milne and her cousin, nine-year-old Te Haakura Ihimaera-Manley, beat top industry names to be awarded the People’s Choice Award and Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo Award.

Te Nūtube's 11-year-old Atareta Milne and her cousin, Te Haakura Ihimaera-Manley, accept their Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo award. (Source: TVNZ)

The son of music royalty, Harper Finn, carved out a name for himself on Friday evening after winning his first ever Tūī for Breakthrough Artist of the Year for his single Dance Away These Days.

Harper Finn wins his first ever Tūī for Breakthrough Artist of the Year. (Source: TVNZ)

Benee also cemented her place as a pop juggernaut, taking home the Tūī for Best Pop Artist. It brings her total collection to nine, after claiming four awards at the 2019 and 2020 ceremonies.

Benee accepts her award for Best Pop Artist. (Source: TVNZ)

Crowd favourites Six60 added two more Tūī to their mantle after winning Highest Selling Artist for 2021; and Radio Airplay Record of the Year for their single Fade Away.

Recorded Music New Zealand music awards manager Sarah Owen congratulated the award recipients, saying it is “always a privilege to celebrate some of our most talented and creative musicians”.

“This year’s event felt extra special, as we acknowledge how lucky we are to have been able to run a live show with the challenges of Covid-19.

“I want to commend all Aotearoa musicians for creating such incredible work, somehow making magic through such a difficult year. As always, I’m in awe of ngā hapori puoro talent.”

The entire broadcast of the 2021 Aotearoa Music Awards will be available to view on TVNZ OnDemand.

Aotearoa Music Awards Winners:

Album of the Year

Winner: L.A.B – L.A.B. IV

Benee – Hey u x

Crowded House – Dreamers are Waiting

The Phoenix Foundation – Friend Ship

TEEKS – Something to Feel

Troy Kingi – The Ghost of Freddie Cesar

Single of the Year

Winner: L.A.B – Why Oh Why

Harper Finn – Dance Away These Days

Lorde – Solar Power

Six60 – All She Wrote

TEEKS – Remember Me

Troy Kingi – Sleep (Slumber)

Best Group

Winner: L.A.B – L.A.B IV

Crowded House – Dreamers are Waiting

The Phoenix Foundation – Friend Ship

Shapeshifter – Rituals

Best Solo Artist

Winner: TEEKS – Something to Feel

Anna Coddington – Beams

Benee – Hey u x

Troy Kingi – The Ghost of Freddie Cesar

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Winner: Harper Finn

Foley

Muroki

Niko Walters

Best Māori Artist

Winner: TEEKS

Mara TK

Troy Kingi

Best Pop Artist

Winner: Benee

Foley

LA Women

Best Alternative Artist

Winner: Na Noise

Anthonie Tonnon

Wax Chattels

Best Soul/RnB Artist

Winner: TEEKS

Mara TK

Troy Kingi

Best Hip Hop Artist

Winner: Team Dynamite

Diggy Dupè

SWID

Best Roots Artist

Winner: L.A.B

Grove Roots

Tomorrow People

Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo Award

Winner: Te Nūtube

Rei

The Nudge & Troy Kingi

Best Electronic Artist

Winner: Paige Julia

Shapeshifter

Sola Rosa

Best Rock Artist

Winner: Dead Favours

Ekko Park

Mako Road

Best Classical Artist

Winner: Claire Cowan

Justin DeHart

Tony Yan Tong Chen

People’s Choice Award

Te Nūtube

New Zealand Music Hall of Fame

Annie Crummer

Debbie Harwood

Dianne Swann

Margaret Urlich

Kim Willoughby

Highest Selling Artist

Six60

Radio Airplay Record of the Year

Six60 – Fade Away

2021 Artisan Awards Winners:

Best Album Artwork

Winner: Amanda Cheng - Clot (Wax Chattels)

Jaime Robertson/Matthias Heidrich/Andrew Spraggon - Chasing The Sun (Sola Rosa)

Frances Carter - Something To Feel (TEEKS)

Best Producer

Winner: Delaney Davidson & Jol Mulholland - Black Sea Golden Ladder (Troy Kingi)

Harry Huavi - Respect The Process (Team Dynamite)

Joel Little - Part of Me (Noah Kahan), Miracles (Jarryd James), Working (Tate McRae & Khalid), Follow You (Imagine Dragons), Missing Piece (Vance Joy)

Best Engineer

Winner: Jol Mulholland - Black Sea Golden Ladder (Troy Kingi)

Lee Prebble & Ara Adams-Tamatea - L.A.B IV (L.A.B)

Simon Gooding - Something To Feel (TEEKS)

Best Music Video Content

Winner: Alexander Gander - No One Knows (Georgia Lines)

Anahera Parata - Brighter Day (Louis Baker)

Music Teacher of the Year

Winner: Jane Egan (Gisborne Girls High School)

Andrea Rabin (Papakura High School)

Jeni Little (Hobsonville Point Secondary School

Manager of the Year

Winner: Nicole Thomas and Paula Yeoman (NicNak Media Ltd) - Theia, Chores, Paige, Abby Wolfe and Nganeko

Cushla Aston (Aston Road) - Louis Baker

Lorraine Barry (Lorraine Barry Management) - Sir Dave Dobbyn, Tom Scott, Team Dynamite, Aaradhna and YGB

Additional Tūī:

Best Folk Artist

Winner: Tattletale Saints – Dancing Under The Dogwoods

Darren Watson – Getting Sober For The End Of The World

You, Me, Everybody – You, Me, Everybody

Best Country Artist

Winner: Tami Neilson – CHICKABOOM!

Jody Direen – Smokin’ Ashes

Ryan Fisherman – Vibe

Best Jazz Artist

Winner: The Jac – A Gathering

Lucien Johnson – Wax//Wane

Unwind – Saffron

Best Children’s Artist

Winner: fleaBITE – Snakes Alive

Chris Lam Sam – Chris Lam Sam’s Silly Funny Songs For Kids!

Music with Michal – Can You Make Music?