Covid infections confirmed on flight with first Omicron case

Three passengers on the same international flight as New Zealand's first confirmed case of Omicron have tested positive for Covid-19 - although one's being investigated as an historical infection.

The Omicron case flew to NZ from Germany via Dubai, before transiting to Christchurch MIQ on a charter flight.

Their positive result was announced Thursday.

The Ministry of Health says of the three positive tests, one is Delta, while one is being treated as an historical infection.

"These three people have been moved to a managed quarantine facility. Whole genome sequencing has identified one of these infections as the Delta variant.

"Whole genome sequencing for the other two is due later today."

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Thursday while the arrival of a new variant is concerning, New Zealand is well prepared to manage Omicron cases.

There were 76 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on Friday.