Chisora's bizarre antics derail fight conference with Parker

Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker has had to endure one of the more bizarre press conferences of his entire career thanks to the antics of his mute opponent, Derek Chisora.

Parker and Chisora face off in a rematch on Sunday morning after the Kiwi won the first bout by split decision earlier this year, but the build-up to their second bout took a wild turn in Manchester on Friday.

Chisora, who arrived to the event 20 minutes late, refused to speak throughout the 30-minute question time before pulling out a portable speaker to blast Queen hit Bohemian Rhapsody to the bemused panel and reporters.

The British boxer's promoter Eddie Hearn attempted to buy in to the situation by singing along to the anthem but after the bit became more awkward than entertaining, he pressed the stop button.

"We're not going to get any words from Derek Chisora today," Hearn said.

Soon after, Chisora pulled down his face covering to reveal the equally weird reason he couldn't talk - taped over his mouth were the words "Eddie, pay me to talk".

Hearn joked in response he couldn't found out how much it would cost as Chisora couldn't answer.

In one last non-verbal jab at the event, Chisora also refused to shake Parker's promoter David Higgins' hand, instead offering him a middle-finger salute.

Derek Chisora wasn't in the mood to shake hands with David Higgins. (Source: Matchroom Boxing / Twitter)

At the other end of the table, a bemused Parker took the situation in his stride and answered questions asked of him, saying he was ready to get back in the ring with a crowd present and not let the judges get involved this time around.

"I am looking to knock him out between round six and 10," Parker said.

Not even the bold statement could get a word out of Chisora though.

Fellow Kiwi David Nyika was also present and offered some answers as well ahead of his second professional fight on the event's undercard on Sunday.

Nyika said he has embraced the past few months of training alongside Parker and world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in the UK and was ready to show what he has learned.

"I have the opportunity now to let people know who David Nyika is," Nyika said.

"I'm here to stay now in the UK and I'm ready to make my mark and I feel totally blessed to be part of such a great camp."