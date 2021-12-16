Wellbeing focus included in HPSNZ's $131m funding plan

High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ) has confirmed it will invest $131 million into national sporting organisations and athlete wellbeing over the next three years.

The men's eight pose for a photo after winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics. (Source: Photosport)

HPSNZ announced the funding, which has an average of $43.7 million per year for the remainder of the Paris Olympics cycle, on Friday.

It was the first investment to be finalised under the body's new targeted investment framework; a strategy which HPSNZ promised in March will cover more sports and athletes than ever before. It would also focus on providing those involved financial security through Olympic cycles.

The new framework sees tiers removed when it comes to funding allocation with sports instead classified as either "podium" or "aspirational", which HPSNZ said will focus on providing a balance between shorter-term performance and long-term high performance.

As a result, 16 new sports - including basketball - will receive funding through the new $27.6 million Aspirational Fund.

Other new sports included in the fund were skateboarding, diving, eSports, water polo, para waka ama, climbing, motocross and touch rugby.

“There were outstanding presentations from NSOs that made the decisions very challenging, but we are excited about the opportunities that are in front of us,” acting HPSNZ chief executive Raelene Castle said in a statement.

“We look forward to bringing our investment and specialist expertise to the partnership with NSOs to support their high performance programmes over the next three years.”

Among podium sports, rowing will receive the most funding after another successful Olympic campaign in Tokyo, receiving $7.98 million per year going forward, up from $6.4 million in 2021.

Most of the 10 podium sports saw their funding increased with the exception of equestrian [$258,000 less], cycling [$35,000 less] and athletics [$3000 less].

Despite the cuts, Cycling NZ is set to receive $5.1 million from HPSNZ although Castle noted that was conditional depending on the outcome of the organisation's current independent inquiry.

Raelene Castle. (Source: Photosport)

“It doesn't mean that their funding will be reduced, it means that the allocation of the emphasis of that funding might change once we see the outcomes of that review,” Castle said.

HPSNZ also confirmed $7.4 million will also be allocated to wellbeing initiatives, including the funding of several wellbeing managers for national sporting organisations as well as an increase in access to independent support services.

Castle said HPSNZ will also work closely with national sporting organisations to improve mental health literacy and athlete voice throughout the system.

“We want to empower athletes to have a voice and to be able to influence decisions that affect them. We will work with NSOs to ensure their athlete voice mechanism within the sport is fit for purpose as well as working to develop an effective system-wide athlete voice mechanism.

“We acknowledge and understand more work needs to be done in this area and this investment and our ongoing work with sports aims to ensure performance environments empower and support individuals and allow them to thrive on and off the field of play.”

Funding for Snow Sports for the Milan 2026 cycle will be confirmed after the Beijing Winter Olympics next year.

HPSNZ sports

Podium Sports [10]

Rowing, Cycling, Yachting, Athletics, Canoe Racing, Equestrian, Rugby 7s, Para Athletics, Para Cycling, Para Swimming.

Aspirational Sports [34]

Hockey, Basketball, Triathlon, Swimming, Canoe Slalom, Gymnastics, Football, Boxing, Weightlifting, Beach Volleyball, Water Polo, Shooting, Surfing, Golf, Tennis, Diving, Skateboarding, Karate, Badminton, Climbing, Paralympics NZ, Para Canoe, Shooting Para Sport, Para Waka Ama, Cricket, Rugby League (women), Squash, Surf Life Saving, Bowls, Softball, Touch, Motorcycling, eSports, Orienteering.