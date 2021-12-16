Trio charged with murder after Ōtāhuhu man killed in home

Three men have been charged with murder over the death of an Ōtāhuhu man in his home in August.

NZ Police

Three men, aged 18, 21 and 29, have been jointly charged with murdering 75-year-old Peter Rasmussen in his home, Detective Inspector Karen Bright of Counties Manukau Police said.

They are expected to appear in Counties Manukau District Court later on Friday.

Rasmussen was allegedly shot and killed in his home on evening of Sunday August 22.

“The investigation is ongoing and police cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid,” Bright said.

“The investigation team has worked tirelessly to resolve this case for Mr Rasmussen’s family, this will be the first Christmas they will spend without him but we hope the arrests will provide some degree of relief and comfort.”