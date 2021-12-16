Man charged with murder in Te Awamutu homicide investigation

A man has been charged with murder in a Te Awamutu homicide investigation.

The 19-year-old man was charged with murder after appearing in the Hamilton District Court on Thursday morning.

Police say the victim was 48-year-old Raymond Kaea from Kihikihi.

Police were called to the scene of his death shortly after 6am following reports of an altercation at a Hazelmere Crescent property on Wednesday.

Police say they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter and no further comment will be made at this stage.