Former Blues, Tonga halfback Taniela Moa dies aged 36

Source: 1News

Former Blues and Tonga halfback Taniela Moa has died aged 36.

Taniela Moa celebrates after playing the All Blacks at the 2011 RWC. (Source: Photosport)

The Tonga Rugby Union announced on Thursday afternoon Moa had died, publishing an an emotional tribute to the 21-cap 'Ikali Tahi star.

"A stalwart of Ikale Tahi Tonga rugby who will now have his named etched among the echelons of the legendary greats," Tonga Rugby Union said in a statement.

"Such sad news to receive about the passing of Taniela Moa.

"We would like to send our love and deepest condolences to his family through this sad and tragic time.

"May he fly high among God’s army and look over you all. Rest in love Nela."

Moa was born in Tonga in 1985 before he came to New Zealand for his education and rugby career.

He finished high school at De La Salle College before earning an NPC debut with Auckland in 2005. While with Auckland, Moa earned 58 caps along with two NPC titles and got to hold the Ranfurly Shield.

Taniela Moa runs with the ball for the Blues. (Source: Photosport)

In 2007, Moa made his Super Rugby debut with the Blues and earned 27 caps for the franchise through until 2010, when he opted to switch his allegiances and joined Bay of Plenty and the Chiefs.

Moa made his international debut a year later with Tonga, playing a key role in the side's 2011 Rugby World Cup campaign where he featured in all four of their pool matches - including the 19-14 upset win over eventual finalists France.

Moa could have had a very different international career after being called up to the All Blacks in 2008 as an injury replacement for Andy Ellis but with regular halfbacks Jimmy Cowan and Piri Weepu still fit, then-coach Graham Henry opted not to use him in South Africa.

Moa spent the last few years of his career with French club Pau where he earned 89 appearances before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

