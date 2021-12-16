Breakfast hosts share teary, heartfelt goodbye to end 2021

Breakfast's presenters have finished off their last show for 2021 with a heartfelt farewell, thanking viewers for sticking it out in this "rollercoaster” of a year.

Friday morning was their last show for 2021, with the team enjoying a well-deserved break before returning for their first show next year on January 31.

Jenny-May Clarkson recognised those who had lost loved ones this year, and those who have had to say farewell in this time of Covid-19.

“I’m sorry, I'm sorry for your loss. I'm sorry for your grief but what this year has taught us is that we must love our loved ones, tell them we love them and hug them and keep them close.

“It’s been an up-and-down year for everyone.

“Thank you so much for being with us. Tōku whānau ki tō whānau, Meri Kirihimete. Merry Christmas from my family to yours.”

Matty McClean said he was proud of everyone for getting through 2021.

“I’m so proud of you, I’m proud of us, I’m proud of everyone.

“We have had a rollercoaster of a year.”

Indira Stewart wished everyone a “wonderful, fulfilling Christmas with loved ones”, while John Campbell read out the name of every team member on Breakfast, on camera, and off camera, thanking them for their mahi.

“I know they’re just names to you, but without them we wouldn’t be here. We thank them and we thank you for the kindness and privilege of your company every morning, happy Christmas.”