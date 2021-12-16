Auckland whānau with six boys surprised with Breakfast giveaway

An Auckland family's Christmas has just got even more special after being the lucky recipients of Breakfast's end-of-year giveaway.

Matt Gibb and his elves surprised Joseph and his family - which includes six boys - in Māngere with a boot load of presents worth $6000.

The haul included a laptop, hotel voucher, lawn mower and BBQ.

"I'm just overwhelmed, and so grateful," Joseph said.

Joseph said he was looking forward to spending time with his family over the holiday period.

He said some of his boys were watching the TV when they realised the Breakfast crew were on their street.

"As you came in front of us we were so excited we just jumped out," a laughing Joseph said. "Imagine if it was the wrong house!"

Joseph and wife are pastors at a Papakura church and were active in the community.

