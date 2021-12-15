Tairāwhiti police find large crop of cannabis plants

Police are warning the public to be careful after finding a large stash of cannabis plants and growing equipment near Wharerata Forest, south of Gisborne on Monday.

Cannabis plants found by police on Monday (Source: Supplied)

The stash of plants and equipment was located on Paritu Road and seized by Tairāwhiti police.

Police say the discovery of the plants is a reminder for the community to be aware that this is the “season for cannabis growers to become increasingly active”.

“These individuals like to trespass into suitable locations to plant their cannabis crops,” police said in a statement on Friday.

“Police also would like to warn the community that if anyone comes across what looks like a cannabis growing set-up to be especially mindful of booby traps and other mantraps designed to cause harm to those that would potentially interfere with their crops.

“If you find a cannabis grow or think that one may be operating near you call Police on 111 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”