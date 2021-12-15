Paula Bennett to host Christmas special of Give Us a Clue

Source: 1News

Ex-National deputy leader Paula Bennett will host a Christmas special of TVNZ's popular show Give Us a Clue.

The charades game show will feature Christmas-themed clues, including Christmas carols.

As well, Santa will make an appearance on the show talking to comedian Tom Sainsbury.

"It's Christmas themed, we all look festive, it's an amazing set and this lucky one (Sainsbury) direct with Santa," Bennett said.

"I'm so jealous of Tom, Tom actually gets to talk to Santa."

The special episode will air on TVNZ1 on Sunday, December 19.

The show will then return for a second season next year.

EntertainmentTelevision

Popular Stories

1

Terrifying footage shows bullets narrowly missing baby

2

Tairāwhiti police find large crop of cannabis plants

3

What weather can you expect in your area on Christmas Day?

4

Twenty-four hospitals around NZ to get upgrades

5

CCTV shows Auckland store being ransacked

Latest Stories

Anti-Government protesters gather outside Parliament

91 new community Covid-19 cases in NZ

Omicron thought to be behind NSW's record new Covid cases

Covid vaccine gets provisional approval for NZ kids aged 5-11

Cummins under Covid investigation hours from 2nd Ashes Test

Related Stories

New TVNZ docuseries offers candid look into life of rapper Scribe

Britney set to join forces with The Weeknd on new project

Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $44M for House of Cards losses

Thomas Markle slams Meghan's Ellen appearance as 'embarrassing'