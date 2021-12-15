Paula Bennett to host Christmas special of Give Us a Clue

Ex-National deputy leader Paula Bennett will host a Christmas special of TVNZ's popular show Give Us a Clue.

The charades game show will feature Christmas-themed clues, including Christmas carols.

As well, Santa will make an appearance on the show talking to comedian Tom Sainsbury.

"It's Christmas themed, we all look festive, it's an amazing set and this lucky one (Sainsbury) direct with Santa," Bennett said.

"I'm so jealous of Tom, Tom actually gets to talk to Santa."

The special episode will air on TVNZ1 on Sunday, December 19.

The show will then return for a second season next year.