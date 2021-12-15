NZ Open back, adds British Open qualification to prizes

The New Zealand Open will return next year with organisers confident they will have an international field competing for a lucrative prize.

Brad Kennedy with the Brodie Breeze trophy after winning the 101st New Zealand Golf Open in 2020. (Source: Photosport)

The 102nd edition of New Zealand's premier golfing event is scheduled to be played at the Millbrook Resort in Queenstown between March 31 and April 3.

It comes after organisers were forced to cancel the 2021 event due to Covid-19 restrictions but tournament chairman John Hart said he not only expects the event to return, but do so with plenty of international talent.

"We have had initial conversations with a number of international based players who have indicated that they would be willing to isolate ahead of the tournament if practice facilities were available," Hart said.

"We are now working through options with the Government on how this will work and are confident in finding a positive outcome for all."

Attracting such talents to Kiwi shores is a new prize on offer with the New Zealand Open included in the British Open qualifying series, meaning the top three finishers gain a coveted place in the field for next year's major.

"To have three guaranteed spots for the top finishers at the New Zealand Open is exceptional news, and we believe this will draw more and more international players to Queenstown in March," said Hart.

Golf NZ chief executive Dean Murphy added the opportunity will add to the gravitas of the event.

"It's pretty exciting that our national championship in New Zealand has been given the opportunity to have three places at the 150th milestone playing of The Open," Murphy said.

"We hope that this extra incentive provides those in the field a little more motivation to be at the top of the leaderboard when the final putt is sunk at Millbrook next year.

"All Kiwi golfers have a close affinity with The Open, following Sir Bob Charles' win back in 1963. Today's announcement represents a real opportunity for another Kiwi to compete for the Claret Jug."

Next year's Open is set to be played across 36 holes at Millbrook Resort.